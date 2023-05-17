Employee shoots, kills customer inside College Park restaurant’s restroom

A former employee at a restaurant in College Park has been convicted of a murder that happened inside the business.

According to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office, Tianyve Stitts shot and killed Darcy Jones Jr. inside the restroom at The Bodega on Old National Hwy.

Prosecutors say Stitts was an employee at the restaurant.

According to testimony, Darrence Morgan, a security guard, asked Stitts, who was already armed himself, to hold her gun at 1 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2020.

While holding the gun, Stitts noticed that Jones was sitting at the bar and talking to several people, including Stitts’ girlfriend.

When Jones got up and went to the restroom, Stitts followed him and shot him. Jones collapsed just outside the restroom while Stitts ran out of the back door.

Witnesses said that night was Jones’ first time visiting the restaurant.

Morgan pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in May 2022. She served as a witness during Stitts’ trial.

Prosecutors say Stitts was on probation for dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine in Howard County, Indiana.

He was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and giving false information to a law enforcement officer. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole and an additional 10 years.

