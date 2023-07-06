Employee shot at Coweta County manufacturing plant, deputies say

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a manufacturing plant in Coweta County.

Coweta County Sheriff officials told Channel 2 Action News shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, deputies received reports of an employee shot by an unknown person at a business off Dart Road.

Newnan police confirmed that the business was the Global Powertrain plant.

When deputies arrived, they were told the shooter was barricaded somewhere in the building.

One employee told the Channel 2 Newsroom that the building was evacuated, and they are still waiting to return inside.

Later, deputies were informed that the shooter may have fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Soon after, a Newnan police officer reported that they were following a motorcycle that matched the description.

The driver ditched the motorcycle and fled on foot until the officer captured them.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Atlanta, where his or her condition has not been released.

Deputies have not identified the victim or the shooter.

The investigation remains ongoing.

