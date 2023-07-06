Employee shot at Coweta County manufacturing plant, deputies say
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a manufacturing plant in Coweta County.
Coweta County Sheriff officials told Channel 2 Action News shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, deputies received reports of an employee shot by an unknown person at a business off Dart Road.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and will provide an update on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Newnan police confirmed that the business was the Global Powertrain plant.
When deputies arrived, they were told the shooter was barricaded somewhere in the building.
One employee told the Channel 2 Newsroom that the building was evacuated, and they are still waiting to return inside.
Later, deputies were informed that the shooter may have fled the scene on a motorcycle.
TRENDING STORIES:
Georgia woman sentenced for stealing almost $10M from Amazon
2 brothers accused of stealing over $1 million in checks, tampering with post office boxes
23 people snuck into vacant million-dollar home to throw ‘House of Freaks’ party, police say
Soon after, a Newnan police officer reported that they were following a motorcycle that matched the description.
The driver ditched the motorcycle and fled on foot until the officer captured them.
The victim was taken to a hospital in Atlanta, where his or her condition has not been released.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Deputies have not identified the victim or the shooter.
The investigation remains ongoing.
IN OTHER NEWS: