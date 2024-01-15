Employee shot dead at German supermarket
A 38-year-old employee has been shot dead at a supermarket in western Germany, law enforcement agencies said late Monday.
The incident occurred at a store in the town of Mörfelden-Walldorf, south of Frankfurt.
The 48-year-old alleged perpetrator then committed suicide, the public prosecutor's office and the police said.
The man entered the discount store around 7:15 pm (1815 GMT) and shot the woman several times.
Initial inquiries revealed that the victim and the 48-year-old had a relationship in the past, which could represent a possible motive.
The investigation by the public prosecutor's office and police is ongoing.
There were several customers at the scene at the time of the crime, but no-one was injured.