Employee shot dead at German supermarket

A 38-year-old employee has been shot dead at a supermarket in western Germany, law enforcement agencies said late Monday.

The incident occurred at a store in the town of Mörfelden-Walldorf, south of Frankfurt.

The 48-year-old alleged perpetrator then committed suicide, the public prosecutor's office and the police said.

The man entered the discount store around 7:15 pm (1815 GMT) and shot the woman several times.

Initial inquiries revealed that the victim and the 48-year-old had a relationship in the past, which could represent a possible motive.

The investigation by the public prosecutor's office and police is ongoing.

There were several customers at the scene at the time of the crime, but no-one was injured.

A Police officer inspects a supermarket in Moerfelden after a man had first killed a cashier and then himself. Boris Roessler/dpa