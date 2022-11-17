Employee shot, injured in Tacoma after responding to business’ burglary alarm, police say

An employee at a Tacoma business was shot and injured early Thursday morning when he responded to an alarm and interrupted a burglary at a business next door, according to police.

The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way, according to a tweet from Tacoma Police Department. The employee was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

Police said burglars drove through the doors of the business, a technique that has been frequently used in recent break-ins at businesses in the Tacoma area. According to the tweet, the employee was responding to the alarm of an adjoining business when the burglars shot him.

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the burglary. Police said the suspects fled in a vehicle.