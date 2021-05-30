Employee shot at nail salon off the Katy Freeway, HCSO said
Deputies are searching for two female suspects who they said fled the scene after the shooting.
Matthew McConaughey has said running for Texas governor is "a true consideration" for him
The Kylie Cosmetics founder flatly denied the model's bullying claims, commenting on Instagram: "This never happened."
The Nasdaq welcomed its third psychedelics company this week, with the acquisition of MagicMed Industries by Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) in an all-stock deal. "It's a really exclusive group listed on the Nasdaq, and that access to capital is going to be a game-changer for everybody,” MagicMed's CEO and president Dr. Joseph Tucker told Benzinga. Listing on the Nasdaq, acknowledged Tucker, provides companies with an attractive opportunity for raising capital. Upon closing the acquisition, Tucker will become CEO at the new company and David Johnson, currently CEO of Enveric, will become executive chairman. MagicMed Industries is researching second-generation psychedelic molecules with the aim of developing medicine for various mental health conditions. With this acquisition, Enveric also obtains a new research and development arm. "The way that we see this is very complementary,” Tucker said. “We've got this whole drug development and early-discovery side, which makes a lot of great potential drug candidates, but we don't have this later stage clinical trial capability. We're kind of like two halves of one company." Upon this transaction, Enveric shareholders will hold around 63.4% of the combined company’s share while the existing MagicMed shareholders will hold the remaining 36.6%. NIH Director Praises Potential Of Psychedelics As Therapeutic Treatment During a Wednesday Senate budget hearing, Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) expressed positive remarks about the therapeutic potential of psychedelics such as psilocybin and MDMA. “I think as we’ve learned more about how the brain works we began to realize that these are potential tools for research purposes and might be clinically beneficial,” Collins said. The NIH is the country’s main health agency responsible for public health research. As its director, Collins stands as the highest ranking health officer in the federal government. Collins said there has been a resurgence of interest in psychedelic drugs and noted that psilocybin has been tested in three randomized, controlled trials for depression, showing signs of potential interest. “That could be quite exciting because we all are looking for new approaches to that.” Collins told the committee hearing that he has been in conversations with the National Institute of Drug Abuse and National Institute of Mental Health about launching a workshop that analyzes the evidence gathered and design of “the next generation of clinical trials.” These agencies, he estimates, will “want to have a hard look” at these treatments over the course of the next year. Mynd Life Sciences Goes Public Mynd Life Sciences Inc. announced on May 26 that its shares are now listed in the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “MYND.” The company holds a Health Canada license enabling it to undertake studies on psychedelics in collaboration with research facilities at the University of British Columbia’s Michael Smith Laboratory. “Our key differentiator is built upon our proven leadership, the caliber of our Chief Science Officer and his research team, and our innovative intellectual property portfolio,” Mynd CEO Dr. Lyle Oberg said. Mynd expects to begin clinical trials on psilocybin and psilocybin analogs by the end of this year. Delic Acquires New Lab and Research Facility Delic Holdings Inc. (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) has completed the purchase of Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures, a psilocybin and cannabis research laboratory focused on extraction, analytical testing and chemical process development. The lab is located at the University of British Columbia. Delic acquired Complex Biotech for a sum of CA$7 million ($5.7 million). The lab will be renamed “Delic Labs” and will become the research arm of the Delic platform. The company plans to use the newly-purchased facility to build an IP portfolio of psychedelic molecules. Complex Biotech lab has recently received a Health Canada exemption that allows it to perform psilocybin research. Dr. Markus Roggen, CEO of Complex Biotech, will remain on board as president and chief scientific officer of Delic Labs. "The Delic platform now allows us to reach much broader psychedelic and medical communities and help ensure cutting-edge treatments become accessible for all. We believe our IP and innovative findings will enable Delic to become the leader in psychedelic wellness discovery and treatment,” Roggen said. The Milestone Round Dimensions Health Centres, a newly-formed psychedelic treatment company, announced the closing of its first treatment facility in Algonquin Highlands, two hours northeast of Toronto. The 40-acre property will be used to train psychedelic practitioners, host small clinical trials and treat traumatic brain injury, among other services. Silo Pharma (OTCQB: SILO) has submitted an application to uplist to the Nasdaq. The company received board approval to uplist in April and now needs to pass approval by the exchange and other regulatory requirements. Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) has received an expansion of its cultivation license by Health Canada. The company said it will ”begin construction of expanded cultivation facilities in an effort to scale its supply of pharmaceutical grade psilocybin.” The increase in production could allow the company to improve its research into the therapeutic applications of psilocybin. Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP) (OTCQX: FTRPF) has received conditional approval to list its common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). If all requirements and conditions are met, Field Trip will delist its shares from the CSE and move them into the TSX. NeonMind Biosciences (CSE: NEON) announced its stock has begun trading in the OTCQB market under the symbol NMDBF. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMeet PsyBio, A Company Producing Psilocybin From Genetically-Modified BacteriaNIH Director Praises Psychedelics' Potential As Therapeutic Treatment, Touts Progress In Access To Cannabis For Research© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Bitconnect collapsed in 2018 after state regulators in Texas and North Carolina filed cease-and-desist letters against its lending and exchange platform.
For patriotic holidays like Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day, strawberries are a popular dessert ingredient to add that all-American pop of red to the menu. And the fresh-from-the-berry-patch treat of strawberry shortcake is a favorite for well, we’re just going to call it: pretty much everyone. Right? While it’s totally cool […]
John Davis, one of the real singers behind the lip-synching pop duo Milli Vanilli, died of the coronavirus this week, according to his family. Davis died on Monday in Nuremberg, Germany, where he had lived and performed for a long time, his daughter Jasmin Davis said in a Facebook post. “We are so incredibly sad and heartbroken,” Davis told The Associated Press in a Facebook message.
Covid-19 vaccine wastage is likely to go up over time as supply begins to outstrip demand in rich countries, while countries like India struggle for access.
Stewart Pearce new book Diana: The Voice of Change explores how the royal moved from a "demure and pained young woman" to an "assured, powerful humanitarian leader"
"Oslo" chronicles the negotiations that led to the 1993 Peace Accords. But it can't bring itself to examine what started the conflict in the first place.
Taxpayers who received unemployment benefits in 2020 and were on the earlier side of filing 2020 tax returns are about to receive their refund. The IRS has started issuing automatic tax refunds to...
Naomi Osaka won't do press conferences at the French Open. In a now-deleted tweet, Roland Garros posted a photo of other athletes taking questions.
If you feel like you're missing out on the cryptocurrency craze that drove Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to dizzying heights recently, you're not alone. Investors who held the cryptocurrency in their wallets for the 12-month period that ended May 6 saw the value of each token rocket 24,600% higher. Elon Musk's endorsements of Dogecoin drove its price through the roof this spring.
By all indications, Augustin wants to stay in Houston, and that could make him a valuable veteran mentor to a young, rebuilding team.
The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.
‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’
‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says
‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says
It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas
Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.
Markita McIntyre, 34, died while receiving sleeve gastrectomy surgery in Mexico. The CDC has issued warnings about medical procedures overseas.