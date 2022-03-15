Employee shot outside Fort Worth movie theater, police say; assailants left the scene

An employee of a move theater in east Fort Worth on Monday was shot in his upper body outside the business, police said.

The victim, a man, was fired upon about 5:30 p.m. at the AMC Eastchase 9 theater. His injury was serious, but not life-threatening, and he was taken to a hospital, a MedStar spokesperson said.

The employee was talking to a group of people outside when he was shot, a Fort Worth police spokesperson said. Assailants took items from the victim and left.

Police did not announce arrests.