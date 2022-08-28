Have an Employee-Sponsored Retirement Plan? You Need to Know This Person

Bob Haegele
·5 min read
3 16 fiduciary
3 16 fiduciary

A fiduciary, in general, is a person or entity that manages property or assets for another party. A fiduciary for a retirement plan is responsible for the daily operation of a retirement plan, with duties outlined by ERISA. A 3(16) fiduciary, which is a very popular retirement plan fiduciary that employers outsource to, is a third party that handles all administrative duties of the retirement plan, from determining plan eligibility to processing plan changes. Some financial advisors have the experience and knowledge necessary to serve as a plan fiduciary.

3(16) Fiduciary Explained

A 3(16) fiduciary is a service provider responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of retirement plans. Typically, these service providers are hired by small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking for help managing their plans.

3(16) refers to a section of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) which defines plan administrators. This is similar to the 401(k), which gets its name from the section of the U.S. tax code that established the plan.

In the context of finance, a fiduciary is a person or firm responsible for managing property or assets on the behalf of someone else. Fiduciary responsibility requires the asset manager to act in the client’s best interests, rather than in their own interest or the interest of their company.

Types of Retirement Plan Fiduciaries

There are three main types of retirement plan fiduciaries: 3(38), 3(16) and 3(21) fiduciaries. The 3(16) fiduciary established by ERISA is responsible for the day-to-day operations of retirement plans. ERISA also established 3(21) and 3(38) fiduciaries, responsible for overseeing the plan’s assets or investments.

There are many responsibilities that come with retirement plans, and not all 3(16) fiduciaries provide the same set of services. Thus, employers should understand exactly what the fiduciary provides, and they may need more than one type of fiduciary, depending on the level of assistance necessary.

3(16) Fiduciary Responsibilities

3 16 fiduciary
3 16 fiduciary

To understand exactly what a 3(16) fiduciary does, we must take a closer look at their responsibilities. As mentioned earlier, these fiduciaries are responsible for the day-to-day operations of the retirement plan. Some of these responsibilities might include:

  • Signing and filing Form 5500 each year, as needed

  • Determining plan eligibility

  • Issuing disclosures and statements to employees

  • Updating personal information

  • Approving and processing distribution paperwork

  • Onboarding and offboarding employees

  • Processing plan changes

These are just a few examples of common responsibilities, but there may be many more. Form 5500 is one that informs the IRS and Department of Labor about the terms of the retirement plan. This step is necessary to ensure the plan complies with government regulations.

As you can see, there is a lot of work that must happen behind the scenes to manage a retirement plan. The result is that 3(16) fiduciaries become invaluable. They reduce the employer’s responsibility, both legally and in terms of the work of managing the plan.

Payroll Management

Another thing 3(16) fiduciaries must grapple with is payroll data. As one can imagine, payroll data can quickly become a data overload. Not only that, but errors can be common. And in many cases, those errors are nothing especially complicated. For example, the last name might be spelled incorrectly, or a birth date might be wrong.

These errors happen all the time, but they must be corrected before payroll can be processed correctly. Failing to do so would be costly for the plan. Thus, the 3(16) fiduciary is left to correct these errors.

TPA vs. 3(16) Fiduciary

Employers might hire bookkeepers and third-party administrators (TPAs) to help manage retirement plans. Given that section 3(16) of ERISA establishes the plan administrator, one might think TPAs and 3(16) fiduciaries are the same. However, while their responsibilities may overlap, they play distinct roles.

TPAs may perform many of the same duties as a 3(16) fiduciary, such as creating retirement plan documents, preparing employer and employee benefit statements and processing plan distributions.

The biggest difference is that when an employer hires a TPA to help manage a retirement plan, the employer remains in control of the plan while delegating some duties to the TPA. A 3(16) fiduciary, on the other hand, takes full control of the retirement plan. However, as noted earlier, some 3(16) fiduciaries only perform certain duties and will leave the rest for the employer to handle on their own or to outsource to another fiduciary.

The Bottom Line

3 16 fiduciary
3 16 fiduciary

A 3(16) fiduciary manages the day-to-day operations of an employer-sponsored retirement plan. This includes everything from making changes to employee deferrals, changes to employee information, processing plan distributions and much more. While it is possible for employers to manage these details on their own, many SMBs find it makes more sense to outsource these responsibilities to a firm accustomed to dealing with them.

Tips for Retirement

  • A financial advisor can guide you through major financial decisions, like investing in your retirement plan. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Saving for retirement is important, but it is not always obvious just how much you should be saving. Use SmartAsset’s retirement calculator to estimate your retirement income needs.

©iStock.com/Tinpixels, ©iStock.com/courtneyk, ©iStock.com/PeopleImages

The post What Is a 3(16) Fiduciary? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • Mike Babcock announces plans to retire from coaching

    Longtime NHL head coach and 2008 Stanley Cup champion Mike Babcock says that he has decided to step away from hockey for good.

  • The Average Retirement Plan Contribution Is 11.2% — But That’s Not Enough, Expert Says

    Despite the financial hardships brought on by the pandemic followed by a period of inflation, many Americans are saving more for retirement than in previous years. Vanguard's How America Saves report,...

  • Can Series I Savings Bonds or TIPS Get You Richer Quicker?

    If you're looking for an investment option that is less volatile than the stock market, your options aren't limited to savings accounts. Both TIPS and Series I savings bonds are investments that help you protect your principal while earning over … Continue reading → The post Series I Savings Bonds vs. TIPS appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • News and analysis for those planning for or living in retirement

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY From MarketWatch: New York City wants its retirees back – and the feeling is mutual. This new program matches jobs with experienced workers: City retirees are paired up with local agencies and can earn as much as $35,000.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Down Big. Don’t Expect a Quick Turnaround.

    The so-called chip king has reduced guidance three times this year. But more trouble lies ahead, in a crypto card glut and competition from Advanced Micro Devices.

  • $200,000 Will Get You This Much in Interest

    Investing involves a series of constant tradeoffs and careful planning, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Different investments will provide different potential payouts over time. So when looking at how much interest you can earn with $200,000, the answer is … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can I Earn On $200,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Christian nationalism is a threat to democracy

    A new term is seeping into the American lexicon called “Christian nationalism.” It’s a misguided belief that the U.S. was founded as a Christian nation.

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • Inherit an IRA? Beware of This New IRS Trap

    Retirement savers have taken full advantage of IRAs to allow their nest eggs to grow on a tax-deferred basis. Now, just as many people thought they were coming to grips with the new rules for inherited IRAs, the Internal Revenue Service is throwing a curveball that could have massive implications for those who've recently inherited these retirement accounts. For those who inherited an IRA from someone who passed away in 2019 or earlier, several options were available.

  • Jackson Hole notebook: Jason Furman says Fed’s benchmark rate could hit 5.5% next year

    Furman observes that the U.S. inflation outlook is not ‘dire or insurmountable,’ despite the ‘persistence’ of wage and price pressure.

  • Social Security Now: When Waiting for 70 Makes No Sense

    Between disability benefits for those who become unable to work due to an illness or injury and retirement benefits for older Americans, Social Security counts tens of millions of recipients among its ranks. One of the most vital decisions regarding Social Security is when you claim your retirement benefits. Delayed retirement credits are available for retirement benefits if you wait beyond your full retirement age as late as age 70.

  • How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?

    When you retire and start collecting Social Security benefits, the amount of monthly income you get from the program depends on a number of factors, from the amount of money you earned during your...

  • Torrential downpours continue along Gulf coast, with tropical trouble lurking

    Many in Florida and along the Gulf coast have experienced wet and drenching times as of late, with warm and humid air helping fuel rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms in the area. AccuWeather forecasters say that more of the same is in store early week, with another dose of tropical rainfall possible from a disturbance in the Gulf. While some locations in the Southeast missed out on Saturday's heavy rain, other locations ended up being thoroughly drenched as thunderstorms quickly developed

  • Ford's Layoffs Prove the Shift to EVs Won't Be Easy

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) recently confirmed that it's laying off 3,000 workers as the legacy automaker transitions from building traditional combustion engine vehicles to electric ones. The job cuts will affect white-collar workers and some of the company's contractors, with the goal of both cutting costs and repositioning itself to focus on electric vehicles (EVs). As the company moves in an entirely new direction, it's trying to find the right footing for not just building more EVs, but also increasing its profit margin.

  • Want $50,000 per Year When You Retire? Here's How Much You Need to Save by Age 65

    It seems to be that 65 is the magic number for retirement. The expected median retirement age for current workers is 65. If that's the case for you and you want $50,000 per year in retirement, how much should you have saved?

  • What Ford salaried workers saw as a payout in latest layoffs

    Ford salaried workers will be reviewing what to do next and studying their severance packages after an unsettling week of layoffs.

  • 401(k) Mistakes Most Boomers Are Making

    Some 401(k) mistakes can be very costly to your retirement plans. Take a look at the mistakes some baby boomers are making and how to fix them.

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost...

  • Best of Barron’s: Social Security Claiming, Retiring on Dividends, Info on RMDs

    Barron's Retirement's second-annual top 10 list includes stories on managing financial anxiety, staying active during your senior years, three considerations for 401(k) millionaires contemplating early retirement, and more.

  • In Poland, where coal is king, homeowners queue for days to buy fuel

    Artur, 57, a pensioner, drove up from Swidnik, some 30 km (18 miles) from the mine in eastern Poland on Tuesday, hoping to buy several tonnes of coal for himself and his family. Artur's household is one of the 3.8 million in Poland that rely on coal for heating and now face shortages and price hikes, after Poland and the European Union imposed an embargo on Russian coal following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February. Poland banned purchases with an immediate effect in April, while the bloc mandated fading them out by August.