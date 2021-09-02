Employee stabbed, critically injured inside Chase Bank in Near North area. Charges pending against man held for questioning in attack.

A 24-year-old woman was critically injured when she was stabbed in the neck inside a bank on the Near North Side Wednesday, officials said.

Chicago police and paramedics were called to the Chase Bank location at 600 N. Dearborn St. about 11:15 a.m. for a report that a woman had been stabbed inside the lobby, officials said. She was on the public side of the lobby, not behind the counter, a Chicago Fire Department source said.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she had been listed in critical condition, police said. No update on her condition was available Thursday.

Police said the woman was stabbed in the left side of her neck after having a “brief conversation” with a man. That man was later taken in for police questioning and a police spokeswoman Thursday said charges against the man were pending.

Brian Hanover, a regional spokesman for Chase Bank, addressed the stabbing “at one of our branches near downtown Chicago” in an emailed statement.

“Our thoughts right now are with our employee and their family,” Hanover said.

The stabbing prompted the temporary closure of that location and others “in the vicinity for the remainder of the day,” on Wednesday, said a source with knowledge of the situation.

The location at Dearborn and Ohio streets, “as well as a companion branch at Kinzie and Clark, which shares staff with Dearborn and Ohio,” remained closed Thursday. All other branches were reopened for regular business, the source said.

