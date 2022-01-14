Employee stabbed to death at Hancock Park furniture store

A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death Thursday afternoon while working at a Hancock Park furniture store, and Los Angeles police said the killer remains at large.

Brianna Kupfer was working alone inside the Croft House furniture store in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue when a man entered the store, attacked her and stabbed her to death, said Det. Herman Frettlohr of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The assailant, described as a man in his 20s or 30s, was wearing a black hoodie, black skinny jeans, dark shoes, sunglasses and a white N95 mask, according to video surveillance footage. He exited the store through the back after the attack, according to the LAPD.

A customer found Kupfer and called 911 shortly before 2 p.m. Kupfer was pronounced dead by paramedics, and police have evidence to believe that she did not know the killer. Police would not say if a weapon was found at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the LAPD at (877) LAPD-24-7.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.