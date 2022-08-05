Employee steals two TVs worth $9,000 from MS Coast BMW dealership, police say

A Gulfport man was arrested on a grand larceny charge in the theft of two new flat-screen TVs from Galleria BMW in D’Iberville.

The suspect, Austin Jordan, worked at the car dealership, D’Iberville police Maj. Marty Griffin said in a press release.

The Galleria BMW business manager opened the store on Wednesday and noticed the two TVs, valued at $9,000, were missing.

Police and Galleria BMW staff watched the security cameras and witness Jordan taking the TVs in their boxes from the car dealership around 5 a.m., Griffin said.

Griffin said Jordan admitted to taking the TVs in a police interview. The TVs were recovered from his own and given back to the owner.