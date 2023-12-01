Employee stole $3 million, forcing layoffs and bonus cuts at Texas company, feds say

A Texas woman embezzled more than $3 million from her employer over the course of a decade, according to federal authorities.

And as a result of sustained financial hardship from the scheme, feds say, the company was forced to lay off employees and eliminate bonuses.

Judy M. Green, 55, of Baytown, pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges on April 27 and has now been sentenced to two years in federal prison and three years of supervised release, according to a Nov. 30 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Green was also ordered to pay $3.4 million in restitution. Green’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Dec. 1.

Green was hired in 1994 by Liqua Tech, a Houston-based company specializing in large-scale commercial roofing and siding and maintenance, according to court documents.

As the manager of account payments, Green’s scheme included creating false invoices — typically totaling $10,000 or more — under the names of real vendors with whom Liqua Tech worked, according to court documents. She is then accused of transferring company funds via check to credit card accounts set up under her name, or her childrens’ names.

In 2022, a Liqua Tech owner noticed a large payment to an unknown credit card company, according to court documents, and the discovery prompted an audit revealing Green’s scheme dated back to 2012.

Liqua Tech was founded in 1983 and, as of 2019, reported annual revenues in excess of $10 million.

