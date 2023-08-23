Employee theft and other reports

Aug. 23—Police received a report at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday of employee theft at 2708 Bridge Ave.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Dustin Corey Schlede, 47, on a Freeborn County warrant after a traffic stop at 3:39 p.m.

Damage reported

Police received a report at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday of a man who reportedly poured gasoline all over the ground on purpose at 820 Happy Trails Lane. When the reporting party took a photo of the man, the man came up and grabbed his phone, threw it and then left. The incident reported in a broken screen on the phone.

Damage was reported to a camper at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday in the alley behind 1002 Johnson St.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday on Ethel Avenue.