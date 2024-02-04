Employee at Tobacco & Vape in Williamsburg charged with intent to distribute

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A employee of a Tobacco & Vape store in Williamsburg was arrested and charged with a felony count of possession with intent to distribute, police said.

Courtesy: Mohamed Lemine Ejiwen

On Jan. 26, around 1 p.m., Williamsburg Police Investigators searched the Tobacco & Vape store located at 1012 Richmond Road. 31-year-old Mohamed Lemine Ejiwen was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute up to 5 lbs. of marijuana, police said.

Investigators seized around 2,900 containers or packages of marijuana and marijuana

products, police said. The investigation into Tobacco & Vape remains open.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

