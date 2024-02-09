Employee at Ulster County Sheriff's Office dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

KINGSTON - An employee of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office died by suicide Thursday afternoon at the county's Law Enforcement Center on the Boulevard.

The sheriff's office said the employee, who was not identified further, was located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the center around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Members of the sheriff's office attempted to provide emergency medical aid to the employee, who was then taken to the Mary's Avenue campus of HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, where they were later pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the sheriff's office.

County Executive Jen Metzger offered her condolences in a statement issued Friday afternoon.

"I am deeply saddened about the tragic events that occurred yesterday at the Law Enforcement Center, and I want to start by expressing my deepest condolences to the family, friends and co-workers affected by this heartbreaking incident," Metzger said in her statement.

"Mental health is an issue that affects us all, and we all need to support our loved ones and community members to seek help," Metzger's statement continued. "I want to remind all members of the Ulster County community that they should call the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988 if they are experiencing a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts."

Metzger added that all county employees seeking help can reach out to the county's Employee Assistance Program at 1-888-881-5462.

The sheriff's office said that out of respect for the employee's family, no further details are being released at this time.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Ulster County Sheriff's Office employee dies at law enforcement center