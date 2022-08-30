Employee at Walmart in Victorville arrested for suspected embezzlement

Marcus Jefferson of Apple Valley, a 26-year-old employee at a Super Walmart in Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of embezzling cash and gift card funds from the store.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station said that at around noon on Sunday, deputies were dispatched to a report of embezzlement at the Walmart.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted Walmart’s loss prevention manager, who conducted an internal audit due to a daily register shortage by an employee of a third-party vendor.

Deputies discovered that the suspect, identified as Marcus Jefferson of Apple Valley, was allegedly stealing cash and gift card funds received for payment by customers.

During their investigation, deputies allegedy witnessed Jefferson stealing cash at his register. After he was detained and searched, deputies recovered the stolen cash.

Sheriff’s officials determined Jefferson had embezzled a total of over $2,000 during the previous month.

Jefferson was booked into custody at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of felony embezzlement. He was also booked on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

He is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Victorville Superior Court.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy A. Gutierrez with the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760- 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

