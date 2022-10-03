Employees arrested after Claremore police say they sold tobacco to a teenager

Four people were arrested after Claremore police say they sold vaping products to a 16-year-old.

Investigators and the teenager went into four different stores in the city. The teenager successfully bought products at three of the stores; Cali Culture, Buy-N-Bye, and Mo and Sam’s Corner.

Four employees were arrested on furnishing tobacco, nicotine, or vapor products to minors. That is a misdemeanor charge.

During an interview, two of the employees said their managers knew that clerks were selling tobacco products to minors, and another encouraged it. Three of the employees were arrested on state charges, the fourth was arrested on Cherokee National Tribal charges.

Claremore police said this recent operation comes after school resource officers reported more tobacco use in schools.








