Employees charged with robbing Wendy's
Mar. 10—HIGH POINT — Police say the robbery of a fast-food restaurant this past weekend was an inside job.
Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, High Point Police Department officers responded to the Wendy's on S. Main Street after receiving a call about an armed robbery.
The initial report indicated that a man armed with a long gun entered the restaurant, pointed the gun at the manager, forced the manager to the freezer and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
During the investigation, officers reviewed security video and conducted follow-up interviews. Officers determined that restaurant employees were involved in the robbery.
On Monday, officers arrested and charged Wendy's shift supervisor Devonta Rashawn Gilmer, 27, of High Point, with robbery with a firearm. Bond was set at $5,000 secured. Wendy's employee Deontay Reakwo Reese-Cherry, 18, of Archdale, was charged with robbery with a firearm. Bond was set at $50,000 unsecured.
A third culprit has been identified as a 16-year-old male from High Point. A juvenile petition has been filed with Guilford County courts, according to police. No other background information was provided about the juvenile because of his age.