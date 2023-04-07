Employees at DeKalb massage parlor arrested for prostitution, 3rd time parlor has been investigated

For the third time in three years, employees at a DeKalb County massage parlor have been arrested for alleged prostitution.

According to Brookhaven police, on March 8, they responded to the newly re-named Pine Tree Massage, located at 2901 Buford Highway after reports of employees engaging in illegal sex acts.

Police arrested two employees during the investigation.

Young Ja Baek was charged with keeping a place of prostitution and allowing an employee to provide massage services without a license. Yeong Seon Lee was charged with prostitution and providing massage services without a license.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News the location had previously been investigated in July 2021 and May 2022 under a different business name, Orange Massage.

Both of these investigations resulted in multiple employees being arrested after officials found them to be engaging in prostitution with customers.

