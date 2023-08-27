All employees laid off, Taylorsville home furnishing company shuts down operations

A sign posted at a plant and an email sent to employees: That’s how workers for Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams suddenly learned they didn’t have a job anymore.

The furniture company has a plant and office in Taylorsville, among other towns in North Carolina. According to the sign posted on the truck gate to the Taylorsville plant, the following locations will immediately cease operations and employees should not show up for work on Monday:

Main Plant: Taylorsville

Frame Plant: Hiddenite

NCDC: Statesville

All home office workers

Interim CEO Chris Moye sent an email dated August 26th to employees explaining that the closure was solely due to financial issues and the current economic climate.

“While we have been buoyed by the support of our wonderful employees, like yourself, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has recently and unexpectedly learned that we are unable to secure critical financing to continue business operations,” wrote Moye. “In the wake of this unfortunate development, the Company will sadly need to wind down operations and terminate the employment of our employees beginning on August 26, 2023.”

He apologized for the lack of notice, claiming the situation was unforeseen.

A county spokesperson told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that no one else had any foreknowledge of the closures.

The county will work with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments and NCWorks to help the hundreds of people who lost their jobs, the spokesperson said. Moye also wrote that the company is working with local elected officials and the State’s Dislocated Worker and Rapid Response Unit.

According to the company’s LinkedIn, up to 1,000 people were employed with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.

All remote workers have been advised not to log in on August 28th. For in-person employees at the plant in Taylorsville, the company said they will contact individuals to schedule times to retrieve their personal belongings and tools.

The last day of employment for those who received the email is October 25 of this year.

