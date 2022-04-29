Employees locked themselves in an office after man smashed through Clive Kohls' locked doors, police say

Clive police were searching for a man suspected of breaking into Kohls Friday morning.

According to a news release, the man smashed through two locked doors around 7 a.m. to get in the store on University Avenue. Employees then locked themselves in an office and called police.

Officers were not able to find the suspect after searching the store and had not yet determined if anything was stolen by Friday morning.

After viewing security footage, detectives described the man as 5'6" or 5'8", wearing "black shoes with white soles, blue jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt, a blue medical mask and a Green Bay Packers ball cap with a sticker on the top of the bill."

Officers do not believe the suspect poses a threat to the public.

“We are thankful that no one was injured during the course of this burglary, and commend the store staff for their quick thinking in taking themselves out of harm's way," said Clive Lt. Mark Rehberg. "Our thanks also go out to our partners at Urbandale, Waukee, West Des Moines and Windsor Heights Police Departments for their quick response to this high-risk incident."

Sarah LeBlanc covers the western suburbs for the Register. Reach her at 515-284-8161 or sleblanc@registermedia.com. Follower her on Twitter at @sarahkayleblanc

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Clive police search for suspect in Friday morning Kohls burglary