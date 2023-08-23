Employees at nine restaurants and bars cited for selling alcohol to minors, police say

Employees at nine Great Falls businesses were issued citations Tuesday night for unlawfully selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21. The citations were issued as part of an unannounced alcohol compliance check of 38 Great Falls businesses by the Great Falls Police Department.

"The purpose of such compliance checks is to ensure liquor license holders are working to prevent the sale of alcohol to purchasers under the age of 21," a news release from the GFPD states. "These checks are supported by STOP act funds provided by Alliance for Youth Substance Abuse Prevention stakeholders.

The STOP act us a federal program overseen by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration that offers grants of up to $50,000 a year to prevent and reduce alcohol use among youth across the United States. The Great Falls Police Department has conducted similar compliance checks on multiple occasions in the past.

The businesses that failed Tuesday's alcohol compliance check are Applebee’s at River Drive N., the Cowboy’s Bar at 3rd St. NW, the 5 Cent Casino on the NW Bypass, the Eagle Falls Golf Club on 25th St. N, the Portage Supper Club on 2nd Ave. N., Conoco Noon’s on 3rd Ave. S., Snitz Bar on Central Avenue, the Loaf and Jug on 1st Ave. N., and the Bar S Lounge & Supper Club on North Star Boulevard.

Volunteers who are 19 or 20 years old and possess a valid and legal identification card or driver’s license worked with the police on the compliance check. According to the statement, the volunteers showed IDs to every server or seller who asked to see them.

At 29 of 38 establishments checked, employees did not sell alcohol to the underage volunteers, the release said. That's a lower success rate compared to a compliance check last fall when 83% succeeded.

The employees who sold alcohol to the underage buyers were issued a citation. According to the Montana Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, individuals who unlawfully sell alcohol to a minor are subject to a fine of up to $500 and possible jail time of up to six months. Businesses that sell alcohol to minors face fines of up to $1,500, and repeated violations can lead to the business having its license to sell alcohol revoked.

"The officers of the Great Falls Police Department take a zero tolerance stance on these matters, as the safety of Great Falls’ youth is among our top priorities," Wednesday's news release states. "Since the inception of mandatory alcohol server training in the State of Montana several years ago, the Great Falls Police Department has witnessed a dramatic decrease in illegal sales of alcohol to persons under 21 years of age."

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Nine Great Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check