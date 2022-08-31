Employees prank boss who has worn the same outfit every day for 13 years: 'Awesome'

In The Know by Yahoo

An orthodontic office pranked their boss in the best way.

The New South Wales workplace in Australia decided to tease a doctor who wore the same outfit for over a decade. Luckily, it went off without a hitch, and the boss was a very good sport. The TikTok account @rexballardortho posted footage of the hilarious stunt.

“We dressed like our boss for the day lol,” the video text stated.

Nearly every person in the office, no matter their gender, sported a light blue button-down shirt, a brown belt and khakis. The medical workers gathered in a common area and waited for the boss to enter. He walked in holding a coffee cup, saw everyone and instantly started cracking up.

“He’s only worn the same thing every day for 13 years,” the caption explained.

The video racked up 17.6 million views and 1.7 million likes on TikTok.

“Quite awesome really he stopped dead in his tracks everyone looks really sharp,” someone said.

“But that outfit looks killer on literally everyone,” a user wrote.

“This is the reason I’m excited for work,” a TikToker replied.

“That’s awesome! Looks like a fun work environment,” another added.

“No matter what the job description says, your real job is to make the boss look good,” a person joked.

The post Employees prank boss who has worn the same outfit every day for 13 years appeared first on In The Know.

