Employees shot to death in Dallas hospital ID’d; gunman upset with girlfriend, cops say

Two hospital employees shot to death Saturday at a Dallas hospital have been identified following the shooting by a parolee who had received permission to be at the facility for the delivery of his child.

Jacqueline Ama Pokuaa, 45, was killed in the shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday. According to media reports from Africa, she was originally from Ghana.

Family members confirmed to KDFW-TV that the second victim was nurse Annette Flowers.

Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez, 30, faces charges of capital murder. According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA-TV, Hernandez was at the hospital for the birth of his child when he began acting strangely and accused his girlfriend of cheating on him.

Hernandez hit his girlfriend with a handgun and said he would shoot the first person who walked into the room, the affidavit states. When one of the employees walked into his girlfriend’s hospital room, he opened fire, fatally shooting that person. The second worker looked into the room from the hall and was then shot, according to the affidavit. A hospital police officer then shot Hernandez in the leg.

Methodist Health System police arrested Nestor Hernandez on suspicion of capital murder.

Hernandez was convicted in a Dallas County aggravated robbery and released from prison on Oct. 20, 2021. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles placed him on parole with a special condition of electronic ankle monitoring.

He was granted permission to be at Methodist Dallas Medical Center with his girlfriend during delivery of their child, Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez said on Sunday.

The department’s Office of Inspector General is working with Dallas police in the case, Amanda Hernandez said.

The victims were shot about 11 a.m. at the hospital in the 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue.

Hernandez served a two-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty in a 2011 armed robbery and a five-year sentence after he pleaded guilty in a 2015 robbery, according to The Dallas Morning News. The victims were beaten, and their property was stolen, the news organization reported.