Employees tied up in at least 1 of 5 robberies overnight, Chicago police said

A rash of robberies happened overnight in neighborhoods citywide, and employees were tied up with zip ties in at least one robbery, Chicago police saiid.

Shortly before 8 p.m., two robbers entered a cell phone store in the 1700 block of West Fullerton Avenue in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The armed robbers demanded cell phones, other electronic items and cash before fleeing in a white SUV. Police said all the victims had their hands restrained.

Robbers traveling in a white SUV continued to target pedestrians throughout the city, police said.

About 12:15 a.m., a 23-year-old man was robbed in the Garfield Park neighborhood in the 3000 block of West Carroll Avenue. Three armed males exited a white SUV and took the victim’s wallet and backpack, police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a 25-year-old man was robbed by three males in a white SUV in the West Town neighborhood in the 400 block of West Aberdeen Street. The robbers demanded his wallet and backpack at gunpoint before fleeing the scene, police said.

About 2:45 a.m., a man was in a parking lot of a retail store in the 3500 block of North Kimball Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood when robbers demanded his wallet and backpack, and fled thee scene in a black SUV, police saiid.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a 33-year-old man was battered and robbed in the 2000 block of North Damen Avenue in the North Center neighborhood, police said. Two robbers approached the victim and battered him before taking his belongings, police said.

No one was in custody for the robberies, and detectives were investigating.