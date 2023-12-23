Employees upset over DOC evaluations
Employees upset over DOC evaluations
Nearly 1 in 4 Americans will be working on Christmas Eve and over 1 in 10 will be working on Christmas Day.
The Humane AI Pin is expected to start shipping in March. The company posted on Friday that “those who placed priority orders will receive their Ai Pins first when we begin shipping in March.”
Insomniac Games has weighed in publicly for the first time since hackers leaked over 1.3 million of the publisher’s private files. The studio posted that it’s “saddened and angered” by the cyberattack, describing the internal aftermath as “extremely distressing.”
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
After laying off nearly a quarter of its staff last year, e-scooter company Bird has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Tesla wants to pause a federal agency's lawsuit against the automaker for racial bias against its Black workers at its Fremont assembly plant. The electric vehicle maker, in a filing in San Francisco federal court Monday, accused the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) of rushing to file a lawsuit in September against Tesla as part of a "toxic interagency competition" with a California civil rights agency that sued the automaker for similar reasons last year. The EEOC's lawsuit alleges that Tesla violated federal law by tolerating widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its Black employees and subjecting some workers to retaliation for opposing harassment.
Much of the data focuses on the upcoming Wolverine video game.
Snowflake is buying Samooha, a startup developing a "cross-cloud" data collaboration suite, the companies announced this morning -- adding to the list of big tech acquisitions leading up to the holiday season. With the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the month subject to customary closing conditions, Snowflake gains an established "data clean room" platform that lets businesses securely share, collaborate on and gain insights from their and their partners’ data, regardless of the underlying data stack. All 19 Samooha employees including CEO Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan and co-founder Abhishek Bhowmick will be joining Snowflake in some capacity.
California's Civil Rights Department (CRD) has announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Activision Blizzard for a case it filed in 2021, accusing the company of systemic gender discrimination and fostering a culture that encouraged rampant misogyny and sexual harassment.
Sensing a business opportunity, Scott Clark, who previously co-founded the AI training and experimentation platform SigOpt (which was acquired by Intel in 2020), set out to build what he describes as "software that makes AI safe, reliable and secure." Clark launched a company, Distributional, to get the initial version of this software off the ground, with the goal of scaling and standardizing tests to different AI use cases. "Distributional is building the modern enterprise platform for AI testing and evaluation," Clark told TechCrunch in an email interview.
The traditional role of the real estate agent has long been challenged as the internet has made it easier for people to search for, and tour, homes. Historically, agents have received 6% commission on home sales — a practice that is increasingly being called into question. Over the years, real estate tech companies such as Redfin have attempted to upend the model by hiring agents as salaried employees but that hasn’t always proven successful.
Bronny James made his debut for USC on Sunday, but the Trojans have now lost three of their last four games.
Here are the best white elephant gift ideas for 2023, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Hasbro is laying off 1,100 employees, according to an SEC filing. The company behind franchises like Dungeons & Dragons and Transformers, Hasbro already laid off 800 employees in January. Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks wrote in a memo to employees -- shared within its SEC filing -- that he will direct the company's attention toward licensing opportunities, scaling entertainment and "free[ing] up our own content dollars to drive new brand development."
Aye Finance, an Indian startup that offers its digital lending platform to small firms, has raised $37.18 million in a fresh funding round led by British International Investment, as it looks to continue to help micro enterprises grow their businesses and employees expand their incomes. The all-equity Series F round, which does not involve any secondary transactions and takes Aye's total fundraising to nearly $200 million, involves the participation of Waterfield Fund of Funds and the startup's existing investor A91 Partners. Founded in 2014, Aye — means "Yes" in English and "Income" in Hindi — provides business loans in the form of mortgage, hypothecation and term credit to underserved micro enterprises that find it challenging to secure their working capital requirements from traditional lenders, including banks, with an average ticket size of $1,800.
Week 14 was a week filled with statement wins, shocking upsets and injuries that could drastically changed fantasy mangers strategies for the duration of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
Terran Orbital CEO Marc Bell told employees Monday the company is not looking for a buyer in an effort to quash a report that it was seeking bids by the end of the month, according to sources who spoke to TechCrunch. In that filing, the company confirmed that it was engaged in a “formal review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value,” a process that could include sale of the company, among other outcomes.
Free Radical Design, the company tasked to create a TimeSplitters reboot, has closed its doors. Additionally, the developer’s official website now redirects to a 404 error, along with text reading “company not found” and a sad face.
Surfaceink, a company that got its start as Apple's key hardware engineering partner after the return of Steve Jobs as CEO, is being acquired by PwC, the professional services firm that provides accounting, management consultancy, IT and more to its enterprise customers. The company has around 50 employees in the Bay Area and all of them will be joining PwC as part of the deal. Surfaceink will also be bringing on work it has in progress with existing customers while also working with PwC on winning new business.
Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Dec. 4-10.