Employees upset over DOC evaluations

Aye Finance, an Indian startup that offers its digital lending platform to small firms, has raised $37.18 million in a fresh funding round led by British International Investment, as it looks to continue to help micro enterprises grow their businesses and employees expand their incomes. The all-equity Series F round, which does not involve any secondary transactions and takes Aye's total fundraising to nearly $200 million, involves the participation of Waterfield Fund of Funds and the startup's existing investor A91 Partners. Founded in 2014, Aye — means "Yes" in English and "Income" in Hindi — provides business loans in the form of mortgage, hypothecation and term credit to underserved micro enterprises that find it challenging to secure their working capital requirements from traditional lenders, including banks, with an average ticket size of $1,800.