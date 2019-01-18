Can an employer ask you to do tasks not in the job description of a new position? Ask HR

Johnny C. Taylor Jr., a human-resources expert, is tackling your questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society.

Question: I am not doing what I was hired to do. Instead, I am doing busywork tasks. Can an employer hire you for one position and have you do something else? – Anonymous

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr.: Almost every employer I know adds the phrase “Other tasks as assigned” to the end of their job descriptions and postings. So, the short answer is, yes, your employer may assign you tasks not specifically outlined in your job description. Unless you work under a collective bargaining agreement or contract, your employer can legally change your duties.

Let me offer more detail.

Before most job openings are filled, a hiring manager and HR will review the job description, which outlines the nature and level of work to be done by the employee. But a job description is rarely an exhaustive list of duties. Managers and recruiters often do not — or cannot because of the changing nature of work — fully anticipate all the tasks that a job encompasses.

In fact, after a new employee is in a role for a couple of months, a manager may see that certain tasks are not being done and add them to the list of duties. Plus, a gap often exists between the time an employee leaves and when a new hire takes over. During this time, work tasks sometimes are neglected or delegated to others.

So, when a new employee starts work, there often is outstanding noncritical work that needs to be completed, which means I’m not surprised you’re being assigned some tasks that you weren’t aware of.

However, all new employees should have a full understanding — through the job description and conversations with HR and the hiring manager — of their primary responsibilities.

Here are two pieces of advice — one for before you take a new job, and a second for what you should consider now that you’re already on the new job:

BEFORE you accept a new role, do your own research and try to contact the person who held the job previously to discuss the responsibilities in detail and, more importantly, the culture of the organization. Believe it or not, it’s pretty easy to find people on social media platforms such as Facebook and LinkedIn to get their unfiltered opinions about their former employers.

Because you’re ALREADY in this role, I suggest you have a conversation with your supervisor to understand if these tasks are temporary or, in fact, a permanent part of your job. In the conversation, re-emphasize the skills you bring to the job and how you can do more than “busywork.” If these tasks are central to the position but you have no desire to do them, let your supervisor know.

Finally, I suggest you first need to do some self-reflection. Ask yourself: What are the company's core values, vision and mission? Do these resonate with me? Does the company talk and walk these? Most importantly, ask yourself: Am I willing to help the company with these other tasks to be able to grow in the job, take on additional responsibilities and potentially move up?

Ultimately, the decision of whether to leave or stay is yours. But if you want to work for the company, you might want to consider enthusiastically tackling these other tasks to show you are a team player. I know you’re frustrated, especially if you feel the job was misrepresented. But having a conversation with your supervisor now will help alleviate additional angst and make you happier in the long term.

