Employer finds worker’s girlfriend dead in trailer after he missed work, OK police say

When Ryan Gordon didn’t show up for work, his employer grew concerned and decided to check on him at an RV park, according to authorities in Oklahoma.

But when the employer arrived shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, they found Gordon’s girlfriend dead inside a trailer, officials said.

The Tulsa Police Department was called to the trailer and opened an investigation into the killing of Melissa Hunter, 45, according to a Feb. 1 news release shared on Facebook.

Authorities identified Gordon, 38, as a suspect in her death. He and Hunter had been together for “several years,” police said.

Detectives learned Gordon had fled the Tulsa area and was at Fort Gibson Lake in Wagoner County, according to the release.

Deputies in Wagoner County helped find the man at the lake near Snug Harbor, about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa.

“As deputies approached him, Gordon got out of his truck and plunged a knife into his chest,” authorities said. “Deputies took Gordon into custody and started first aid measures. He was then taken by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital for recovery and treatment.”

Gordon was charged with first-degree on Jan. 27, police said. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, he was released from the hospital and transferred to the Tulsa County Jail.

