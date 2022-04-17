Get your employer recognized as a 2022 Michigan Top Workplace. Here's how

Employers are in a fight to find the best employees these days, with more jobs than workers available.

What better way, then, to entice future colleagues than to help your workplace earn recognition as one of the best in Michigan in 2022?

You can do that by nominating your employer for honors in the annual Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces competition. The program began accepting nominations Sunday.

This is the 15th year the Free Press has participated in the Michigan Top Workplaces awards program.

Any organization with 50 or more employees in the state is eligible to participate, be it a public, private, nonprofit or a government workplace, and anyone may nominate an organization.

Workplaces that compete are categorized by the number of employees — small companies have 50-149 workers, medium 150-499, and large 500 or more — and then ranked based on anonymous survey responses from employees.

The survey is short, just 24 questions. Nominated companies will be surveyed during May through July.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for your company, as an organization, that you are standing out, and you're standing out against your peer group in a beautiful way,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, which is the Free Press' research partner in the program.

“It's coming authentically from your employees. That's something that you should be proud of. In today's job market, it's all about attracting and retaining the right talent."

Energage conducts the survey. It does this for media in 61 markets. It surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in 2021, for example.

In Michigan last year, 3,175 organizations were invited to take the survey. The number of organizations surveyed was 209, and there were 56,922 employee survey responses. Ultimately, 174 winners were recognized.

But you need to act before the nomination deadline, which is May 20. To do that, go to www.freep.com/nominate or call 313-887-0471.

In fall 2022, the winners in the three categories will be named on freep.com as well as in a special print publication. They also will be invited to take part in an awards ceremony.

