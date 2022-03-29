A Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) insider increased their holdings by 9.9% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Employers Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:EIG ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Employers Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board Michael McSally for US$118k worth of shares, at about US$39.24 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$40.97 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Employers Holdings share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Michael McSally.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Employers Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Employers Holdings insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about US$40m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Employers Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Employers Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Employers Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Employers Holdings (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

