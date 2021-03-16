Employers with large on-site workforce can set up COVID-19 vaccine clinics: U.S. CDC

Vaccination center in California
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. employers with a large workforce and locations that have enough space to maintain social distancing can consider setting up temporary vaccination clinics at the workplace, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

The initial supply of COVID-19 vaccines is currently recommended for healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents, with frontline essential workers and people 75 years and older next in line to receive a vaccine.

Employers with a sizeable workforce on site, predictable schedules and ability to sign up as a vaccination provider should consider mobile or temporary vaccine clinics, the CDC said. (https://bit.ly/2NtQmZq)

While vaccine supply is currently limited, the CDC said its recommendations could help employers prepare for vaccinations either at the workplace or when the vaccine becomes available in the community.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

