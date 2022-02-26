Are Employers Making Workers Come Back To Offices? [POLL]

NEW YORK — It's been almost two years since the new coronavirus reared its ugly head in New York, turning the state into the hottest of hot spots.

New Yorkers have gone through one surge after another, and the latest — omicron with a side of delta — seems to have abated.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently lifted the indoor mask mandate for many residents. Expected in March is a decision from her about whether schools will be able to eliminate the mandatory use of masks in classrooms.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask usage for about 70 percent of Americans, which could point toward a return to normalcy, The Washington Post reported.

The guidelines correlate with restrictions being relaxed by most Democratic governors responding to declining cases as well as public pressure, though the CDC warned restrictions could be increased if the virus mutates again.

So with the good news of the lifting of mask restrictions, are you still working from home?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been recently urging employers to get workers back in-person, Inc. reported.

Microsoft announced its facilities would reopen to employees at the end of February, and Wells Fargo said it would implement a hybrid work model next month.

The Wall Street Journal described a company president who stocked free beer and bourbon in an office bar to entice employees to work on site again.

Unfortunately, John Rowady, the president of the sports marketing firm rEvolution in Chicago, has found that much of his team wants to continue working remotely most days.

He told the Journal that it was frustrating that no matter what he does people still aren't comfortable coming back to the office.

The investment firm TIAA is targeting March 7 as its "return to office" date, The New York Times said.

The company boasts a 98 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate and its employees have been given at-home tests.

Other companies, such as American Express and Meta, which was Facebook, have also set back-to-office dates, some with a combination of in-person and remote work and some just in-person.

