‘Need for employment is great.’ Goodwill opens 125 jobs for people with special needs

In order to help people with special needs who are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic, Goodwill South Florida has opened 125 positions in its paid training program that will lead to a part-time or full-time job.

The program includes up to six weeks of training where participants will be taught how to sew and other skills and learn how to “maximize their abilities.”

The nonprofit said that preference would be given to those who have “qualifying disabilities” in South Florida including physical disabilities, visual impairments and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“With the large amount of unemployment caused by COVID-19, the need for employment opportunities is great, especially for those with special needs—a population that is often marginalized,” said David Landsberg, president and CEO of Goodwill South Florida in a news release. “That is why we are excited to add 125 new participants to our Paid Training Program; to provide them with not just a job, but more importantly, hope and opportunity.”

Trainees will learn to become sewing operators, and if they pass the necessary tests, could be hired to sew military uniforms at Goodwill South Florida’s Apparel Manufacturing Division, 2121 NW 21st St., Miami.

“These programs support our mission to help people with disabilities and other barriers to work find and hold meaningful employment,” Landsberg said in the release.

For more information about the training program or to apply call 305-326-4226, email Admissions@goodwillmiami.org, or visit goodwillsouthflorida.org/paid-training-program.

