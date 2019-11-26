Employment Screening Resources (ESR) Named a Top Pre-Employment Screening Service Company for Enterprise Organizations by HRO Today Magazine's Baker's Dozen

Leading Global Background Check Provider ESR Named to HRO Today Magazine's Baker's Dozen Based on Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening Services for Second Year in a Row.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) – a leading global background check provider – has been named a top screening firm for enterprise-sized organizations based on to the 2019 HRO Today Magazine's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening. ESR ranked third as an Overall Enterprise Leader and Enterprise Quality of Service Leader, and in the top ten for Enterprise Breadth of Service Leaders and Enterprise Size of Deal Leaders.

"ESR is deeply honored to have been ranked by the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen as one of the top three overall background screening providers for their Overall Enterprise Leader and Enterprise Quality of Service Leader categories," said ESR founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Attorney Lester Rosen, who founded ESR in 1997.

"ESR's People Over Profit philosophy translates to something special for our clients and their candidates. We are very grateful to our clients for expressing their feedback as part of the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen – their voice matters greatly to ESR and there is no higher praise. We are very proud of our team of dedicated employees who provide our customers with an outstanding level of service each and every day," added Rosen.

The HRO Today Magazine's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening were based solely on feedback that HRO Today collected annually through an online survey distributed to buyers of the rated services. The response data for all providers with a statistically significant sample size was loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis.

To determine an overall ranking from this data, HRO Today analyzed results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. Using a predetermined algorithm that weighed questions and categories based on importance, they calculated scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. These scores were the basis of the Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings.

ESR has been named as a top screening firm by HRO Today two years in a row. ESR was also named to the 2018 HRO Today's Baker's Dozen for Top Pre-Employment Screening Services. Along with being named to HRO Today's Baker's Dozen, ESR won the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award that recognizes innovation and disruption in the world of HR and recruiting technology for ESR Assured Compliance®.

About Employment Screening Resources® (ESR):

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) is a leading global background check provider that is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), undergoes annual SSAE 18 SOC 2® Type 2 audits, adheres to the Privacy Shield Framework, and complies with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). To learn more, visit www.esrcheck.com.

Media Contact:

Dawn Standerwick

Phone: (415) 761-9027

Email: dstanderwick@esrcheck.com

Related Images

image1.png

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/employment-screening-resources-esr-named-a-top-pre-employment-screening-service-company-for-enterprise-organizations-by-hro-today-magazines-bakers-dozen-300965589.html

SOURCE Employment Screening Resources (ESR)