EmployMEpalooza 2024 sets the stage for high school talent to shine

In just a few weeks, high school students from across the county will showcase their skills and interests with the hopes of getting employed.

This collaborative effort, spearheaded by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development and Ohio Means Jobs (OMJ) Richland County, invites local employers to meet high school sophomores, juniors and seniors who are seeking internships, seasonal work, part-time, and full-time work after graduating.

These students will have booths, and the employers will come to meet them! EmployMEpalooza is a reverse job fair.

Faculty members and mentors are currently working with students who are preparing to tell local businesses about their interests, skills, and aspirations. These students are crafting resumes and gathering items to display on their tables so employers can get an idea of what they would be like as employees.

The event will be held 10 a.m. to noon March 6 at Richland Academy of the Arts, 75 N. Walnut St., Mansfield.

There is no cost to employers or students, but both must register for the event before attending.

For questions, please contact Clint Knight, Director of Workforce Development at cknight@chooserichland.com.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland Area Chamber to host EmployMEpalooza 2024 for students