Emporia woman alleges Norfolk police officer punched her during July traffic stop

A 24-year-old woman is alleging that a Norfolk police officer punched her without cause during a traffic stop last month.

Ebony Holmes, an Emporia resident, was pulled over for speeding at 1:15 a.m. July 5 in the 1100 block of Tallwood Street.

Also in the car were several of Holmes’ friends — who were “at times a little loud and rowdy and questioning what was going on by the police,” Brandon Randleman, a local civil rights advocate, said during a Monday press conference.

The officer at Holmes’ window grew “somewhat irritated” and “threatened to arrest” Holmes, Randleman said.

As the traffic stop progressed, Holmes said that she heard conflicting commands from officers at the scene — one of whom asked her to step outside. When Holmes opened her car door to exit, Holmes says the officer at her window lunged into the car and punched her before pulling her from the car.

A video of the incident, filmed by a backseat passenger, shows the officer’s upper body entering the vehicle through the driver’s side door. The alleged punch is not visible in the footage.

Photos of Holmes taken after the incident show bruises on her forehead, lip and arm.

Holmes’ attorney, Amina Matheny-Willard, said she sought assault and battery charges against the Norfolk officer, but a magistrate declined after viewing body camera footage of the traffic stop. Holmes has not filed a lawsuit related to the incident.

The Norfolk Police Department is investigating “the actions of the involved officers in accordance with departmental policies and procedures,” according to a police spokesman.

Police say that Holmes was charged with reckless driving and obstruction of justice that night. The department did not provide additional details.

