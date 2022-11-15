Empower Rises in Dubai Trading Debut After $724 Million IPO

Leen Al-Rashdan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp. rose in its Dubai debut following an initial public offering that attracted $34 billion in orders, underscoring the continued appetite for listings in the oil-rich Gulf.

Empower, as the district cooling firm is known, jumped as much as 9% to 1.45 dirhams ($0.39), valuing it at about $4 billion. The shares later pared some gains to trade up 2.3% Wednesday morning.

The Gulf has been one of the world’s most active IPO markets in 2022, a year otherwise marked by deep asset-sell-offs and fears of recession. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh have been buoyed by oil trading near $100 a barrel and investor inflows.

Empower shareholders Dubai Electricity & Water Authority PJSC and Emirates Power Investment doubled the size of the firm’s offering to 20% in the face of huge demand. In all, they sold 2 billion shares at 1.33 dirhams each, the top of the pricing range, raising 2.66 billion dirhams.

Empower is Dubai’s fourth privatization in recent months as the financial hub seeks to ramp up liquidity. The IPOs have raised about $8.32 billion combined.

Still, not all companies have seen strong demand for their shares beyond their initial trading periods. DEWA jumped 16% in its first four days as a listed stock, but has since fallen back to around its IPO price. The decline coincided with volatility in global financial markets as economies weakened and central bank raised interest rates.

Citigroup Inc., Emirates NBD Capital, Merrill Lynch International and EFG-Hermes arranged Empower’s deal. Moelis & Co. was the company’s independent financial adviser.

--With assistance from Farah Elbahrawy.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Stocks in US Gain as Xi-Biden Talks Ease Tension

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the US extended their rally to a third day after Joe Biden and Xi Jinping called for reduced tensions between the world’s two biggest economies during a three-hour meeting in Bali, Indonesia.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signal

  • Oil Holds Losses With Demand Fears Overshadowing Tight Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses as concerns over the near-term demand outlook overshadowed signs of tightening supply heading into winter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate futures traded near $86 a barrel after cl

  • Pugh scores game-winner in 2-1 US victory over Germany

    Mallory Pugh scored the go-ahead goal in the 56th minute and the U.S. women avoided a fourth straight loss with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Germany on Sunday. Germany defeated the United States 2-1 on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Paula Krumbiegel scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute for the third-ranked Germans.

  • NEF Latest: Billionaire Masiyiwa on Africa; Citadel’s Griffin

    (Bloomberg) -- US-China talks and the global outlook dominated discussions at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Tuesday, where Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said his country will keep opening up and working for peace.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed S

  • EU to tell U.N. summit it plans to raise climate target in 2023 - source

    The European Union is expected to announce plans at the COP27 summit on Tuesday to update its emissions-cutting target under the Paris climate change accord before next year's U.N. summit, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The move by the world's third biggest polluter - after China and the United States - would attempt to convince other countries that the 27-country EU is sticking by its commitments to fight climate change, even as it battles an energy crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has triggered a dash for gas in Europe and prompted some countries to burn more coal, as they scramble to replace energy supplies from Russia that have been disrupted this year.

  • Families reunited following Russian retreat in Ukraine

    All had yearned for this same moment — to be reunited with their loved ones after Russian troops withdrew from their villages in southern Ukraine. Now many are seeing one another for the first time in months, after Moscow's latest retreat amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has retaken a pocket of territory wedged between the regional capitals of Kherson and Mykolaiv and the Black Sea. The most significant withdrawal was from the city of Kherson itself, but troops also pulled back from nearby villages in recent days.

  • Credit Suisse to sell bulk of Securitized Products Group to Apollo

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse has entered into definitive agreement to sell a significant part of its Securitized Products Group and other related financing businesses to Apollo Global Management, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday. The transaction and sale of other portfolio assets to third-party investors was expected to reduce SPG assets from $75 billion to around $20 billion through a series of transactions expected to be completed by mid-2023, it said without giving a sale price. The sale of the Securitized Products Group, already flagged by the bank, is part of Credit Suisse's larger restructuring plan that it hopes will de-risk the investment bank and release capital to invest in the bank's core businesses.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia, US Fail to Agree on Asean Statement

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia and the US failed to agree on language for a joint statement following an 18-nation summit in Cambodia, making it unlikely the Group of 20 nations will reach a consensus in Indonesia either this week. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks End Session Lower; Treasuries Decline: Markets WrapFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX Latest

  • Credit Suisse Agrees to Sell Large Chunk of SPG to Apollo

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse AG agreed to sell a significant part its securitized products group to Apollo Global Management Inc. in a deal that will help cut back a business that soaks up capital.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapThe t

  • Retail Traders Rush Into Bond Markets in Hunt for Juicier Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors are pouring into debt markets, hoping to snap up some of the highest bond yields in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineAs the Federal Reserve pushes interest rates higher, bonds are emer

  • Things to Note as Walmart (WMT) Lines Up for Q3 Earnings

    Walmart's (WMT) third-quarter fiscal 2023 results will likely reflect the adverse impact of inflationary pressures. Growing e-commerce business might have been an upside.

  • Breaking Down Walmart (WMT) Vs. Target (TGT) Stock Before Earnings

    Let's see what's going on with Target and Walmart stock before they report. Individually their Q3 reports will help investors gain a clearer picture of which stock may be better for their portfolio going forward.

  • Buffett Takes $5 Billion Stake in TSMC, Sparking Surge in Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a sign the legendary investor thinks the world’s leading chipmaker has bottomed out after a selloff of more than $250 billion. Shares surged.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken Chin

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • 9 Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we discuss the 9 dividend stocks with over 8% Yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield. Despite the market downturn of 2022, dividend payments hit a record, which solidifies the countless studies and researches which claim that […]

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals 5 stocks he bought last quarter - after slashing his portfolio to a single holding

    Burry's new bets on the likes of Qurate Retail and Charter Communications lifted the value of his portfolio from about $3 million to over $41 million.

  • Lockheed Martin loses billions in stock value amid fake Twitter accounts, tweets

    The Fortune 500 company was one of a few brands that fell victim to Twitter's altered verification policy.

  • 2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Tech stocks aren't exactly known for their dividends, but there are some companies in the sector that can be great sources of both growth and income. In this video, Fool.com contributors Travis Hoium and Matt Frankel, CFP, discuss two tech stocks in particular that look like great additions to a dividend portfolio right now.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

    Bitcoin outflows from exchanges by investors big and small climbed with the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire, Glassnode figures show.