Empowering leaders of color in nonprofit organizations

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One nonprofit organization, The Nonprofit Makeover, is extending a helping hand in the philanthropic world; working to help other nonprofit groups in securing grants and providing them with the tools to enhance their mission over social media.

“The nonprofit industry needs so much change and evolution, and so I figured creating the name The Nonprofit Makeover means nonprofits need a literal makeover,” said Kristen Faith Sharpe, founder of The Nonprofit Makeover. “They need to learn how to fundraise in different ways and diversify their funding.”

At twenty-two years old, Sharpe recognized her desire to make a difference and took the initiative to establish a nonprofit organization, encountering firsthand the challenges that lay ahead.

“So being able to share my knowledge with other people who may have experience or not, here’s an opportunity for them to thrive and do something different to help create a bigger impact in Colorado Springs and beyond,” said Sharpe.

By creating The Nonprofit Makeover, Sharpe is breaking barriers to help nonprofit leaders of color, instilling the significance of social media and leveraging the screen to elevate their mission.

“I wanted to help and empower more nonprofit leaders of color to raise more money, reach more people, and create greater impact,” Sharpe said. “The Nonprofit Makeover mission is to bridge the gap in philanthropy, to provide nonprofit leaders an opportunity to thrive and to create great impact in their own community.”

Utilizing the power of the screen, Sharpe is facilitating the tools and resources to enable nonprofits across the country to effectively communicate their mission and achieve success.

“I want to teach nonprofits how I was literally able to reach over 200 million people using social media without ads, without grants, without knocking on doors,” Sharpe said. “It was building community and as a nonprofit leader of color, being able to share those tips and tricks and tools literally can keep an organization alive.”

In her endeavors to bridge the gap in philanthropy, Sharpe aims to show other nonprofit leaders of color that they are not alone in their journey. Through her organization, she offers the support for them to lean on and the tools to initiate their nonprofit from its inception.

“I understand it, I am a nonprofit leader of color who, when I started this mission in nonprofits, no one looked like me,” Sharpe said. “No one talked like me and even how I wanted to address change in my community, no one was doing it and so I want to be the voice for those organizations who have those same or similar challenges.”

Recently, The Nonprofit Makeover partnered with Justice Outside and GiveSmart to expand the reach of their mission of promoting diversity in philanthropy nationwide.

“We’re really excited to partner with The Nonprofit Makeover primarily because they do amazing work, but also because Kristen has this incredible vision for what’s possible on limited resources,” said Justice Outside Grantmaking and Program Manager, Deanna Warren. “I think oftentimes with our nonprofit partners, they experience some resource constraints and she’s really come up with this incredible curriculum and system for engaging organizations who might not otherwise have access to this these tools.”

By teaming up with Anthem Live Studios, Sharpe is expanding tools beyond the screen to offer physical spaces where individuals have the opportunity to convene and collaborate with like-minded individuals.

“We have opened our doors to local nonprofits to come and create and collaborate, whether you need podcasting or whether you need a space to meet with your clients,” Sharpe said. “We have a space here in Colorado Springs that is providing nonprofits the opportunity to do just that, to raise money and to market their mission.”

For those in the nonprofit community looking to further build their foundation and achieve their mission, Sharpe said to reach out directly to her online or though social media.

“We have the opportunity to really bring people together like never before this year,” Sharpe said. “So, if nonprofits are looking for a space to create come to Anthem Live Studios, if you’re looking for more resources and tools anywhere in the country, our organization can absolutely help you.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.