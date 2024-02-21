Empowering students through F.I.R.S.T. School's cosmetology program

Students at F.I.R.S.T. School in Richland County are getting a jumpstart into the cosmetology field through a hands-on cosmetology initiative as part of the Ready for Hire program.

Students involved in the program learn a wide scope of skills needed in the cosmetology industry. So far this year, they have learned hair styling, including updos, homecoming/prom hairstyles and different forms of braiding, manicuring and pedicuring, and nail art. Students have also practiced salon sanitation/disinfection protocols.

Milliron Auto Parts marks 70th anniversary

"In our cosmetology program, we strive to build a community within the classroom that allows our students to feel comfortable and confident practicing their skills that we hope will open opportunities for them in the future, both personally and professionally,” said Chelsi Lohr, after school program teacher.

The program is succeeding in reaching Lohr’s goal. In fact, one cosmetology student said, “Doing nails helps me and other students feel confident.” Perhaps even more important than that, the skills students are learning are overflowing into other aspects of their lives. “Practicing nail art has also been a helpful coping skill," said one student.

Nail art by a student in F.I.R.S.T. School's cosmetology program.

When students are not practicing in the lab, they are given opportunities to learn about career readiness including employability skills, conflict management and interview etiquette. As many of the students enrolled in the program wish to have a career in cosmetology, the program allows them to learn the vocabulary and technical skills to give them a head start once they enter the training program.

F.I.R.S.T. School is a Private Residential Treatment Facility (PRTF) Program funded through the Ohio Department of Education Private Residential Treatment Facility Pilot Program to operate the academic program. Mid-Ohio ESC partners with the residential treatment program administration and staff to deliver an educational program that meets the requirements of the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: F.I.R.S.T. School students in Mansfield get a jumpstart in cosmetology