Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Interview with Shennel Fuller of Miles and Milan

Shennel Fuller is the Founder and CEO of Miles and Milan. Miles and Milan is alleviating poverty through Whole Planet Foundation, a Whole Foods Market non-profit. Shennel Fuller worked for major fashion retail brands for over 15 years with a focus on adult apparel, footwear, and accessories. Shortly after the birth of her first son, she decided to create a children’s’ brand that was classic and simple. This month, Miles and Milan, an Amazon seller, is a Gold Sponsor of Whole Planet Foundation's Women’s History Month activation celebrating International Women’s Day and the Foundation's global impact and creating more opportunities for microentrepreneurs – mostly women - to lift themselves and their families out of poverty. Here’s why that's important to Shennel Fuller and her team.

Q: What is Miles and Milan?

Q: What inspired you to start Miles and Milan?

A: I started Miles and Milan because I couldn’t find what I needed in children’s clothing as a new mom. I received many thoughtful gifts from family and friends with bold stereotypical colors and loud cartoonish prints. Nothing that match my minimalistic yet fashion thoughtful aesthetic.

Q: How did Miles and Milan experience growth as a brand after selling on Amazon?

A: Amazon has been a valuable marketplace in growing the brand awareness of Miles and Milan. Being a part of Oprah’s 2021 Favorite Things program helped me reach more households with Amazon. Amazon has changed the landscape of shopping; where once we would have to hit a mall to find what we need we can now do our groceries, get furniture, and pick up luxury goods all at once with the click of a button.

Q: What are the core values of Miles and Milan and how do they come to life?​

A: Miles and Milan is a brand that showcases timeless, no-fuss clothing; paired with milestone development content that will keep parents informed on the stages ahead. Let’s face it, we get thrown into parenthood with a lack of knowledge and high stakes with raising our little bundle(s) of joy. Our goal is to bring parents together to create a safe, inclusive, and educational space for parents to learn child development via our meetups and/or our social parenting card game, (Parent)hetical.

Q: Why are you excited to join Whole Planet Foundation’s International Women’s Day activation?

A: Creating my very own business was a dream that I had for many years; one that I didn’t think would ever become possible. Had it not been for the support of dear family, friends, and partners that made the leap toward realizing a dream feel less impossible, I’m not sure I would be where I am today.

