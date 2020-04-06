Empty buildings across US now housing coronavirus patients, the homeless and first responders

WASHINGTON — In the small city of Cortez, Colorado, locals have so far reported one case of coronavirvus. But Mayor Karen Sheek isn't waiting for the problem to get worse. She's been on the phone for days, trying to work out a deal to house first responders at hotel rooms across the region left empty because of the global pandemic.

“I'm knocking on wood, but I have no reason to believe based on what I'm seeing in other parts of the country that we're going to get through this unscathed,’’ Sheek said. “The better prepared we are, hopefully the less impact it will have.’’

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, officials in counties – large and small, rural and urban - are turning to hotels, sports arenas and public spaces to house first responders, patients and homeless people.

County officials said they’re looking at what their counterparts are doing, particularly those hard hit by the outbreak, to slow the spread and brace for the possibility that their community could be next. For many already resource-strapped counties, that has meant leasing rooms in local hotels, many of which are empty.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 338,000 with nearly 10,000 deaths as of Monday morning.

State and local officials are desperate for more beds as hospitals, including those in small, rural communities, become overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. If the number of cases continue to soar, no state will be have enough hospital beds, with about 17 people competing for each open bed, according to a USA TODAY analysis.

“Basically, the message has been by any means necessary,’’ said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in Illinois. “You do whatever you possibly can to preserve the lives of your residents and to do what they call it - flatten the curve.”

In this file photo taken on March 29, 2020, a temporary hospital is set up by members of the California National Guard in Indio, California. Convention centers, sports arenas, and parking lots across the U.S. are being converted into field hospitals as authorities prepare for a surge in seriously ill coronavirus patients. More

Hotel beds can help save lives

County officials are racing to identify how many hospital beds they have and figure out spaces they could use. Some countries have purchased or leased hotels to house people who need to be quarantined, but don’t need intensive medical care, said Teryn Zmuda, deputy chief innovation officer for the National Association of Counties.

Officials in Travis County, Texas, for example, are turning to hotels to house homeless people, who are considered a vulnerable population

“They’re preparing. They’re taking action,’’ Zmuda said. “There are certainly a lot of examples of counties understanding that they may be the next to be hit, so they’re asking for advice from those that are well along the way in COVID-19, that are right in the middle of it, right in the thick of it.”

In downtown Chicago, the McCormick Place Convention Center is being converted into a 3,000-bed alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients.

In New York City, officials are using the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center as a 2,500-bed hospital for coronavirus patients and have set up a 68-bed emergency field hospital in Central Park in Manhattan.

Hotels in the resort town of Ocean City, Maryland, have also stepped up to offer hotel rooms for some patients with Sherry Jenkins, regional director of sales and marketing at the Pinnacle Hospitality Group, calling it a "win-win,'' for hotels and health care workers.

In Cook County, Illinois, the emergency management team started looking for hotel space early last month. The county is negotiating with hotels for 8,000 rooms that it can use as needed.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said officials are negotiating with local hotels to house first responders and others in their properties during the coronavirus outbreak. More