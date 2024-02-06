Empty Buildings: Charlotte committee discusses the issue growing in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — During the pandemic, the majority of Uptown workers fled their offices to work remotely. Four years later, many have yet to return.

On Monday, Charlotte’s Jobs and Economic Development Council Committee met to discuss ideas on what to do with the mostly empty buildings.

“Literally treading water for everyone, and certainly us in Charlotte,” Committee Chair Malcolm Graham said.

Graham acknowledges the growing issue across Uptown. Buildings, once alive with workers, are now, on average, sitting around 20% vacant. According to the city, at least five buildings are over half empty.

“My calls have been difficult the last three years where there is just a demand issue,” Co-Managing Director of Agency Leasing for Stream Realty Barry Fabyan said.

Fabyan, who has clients that are owners of office buildings across Charlotte, says the hybrid work schedule is just part of the problem.

Within a few years, major companies like Bank of America, Duke Energy, and Wells Fargo have relocated into brand-new or updated buildings.

While the moves have expanded Uptown’s skyline, they’re also leaving older buildings like the former Duke Energy Headquarters without a major tenant.

“Buildings that were great five years ago just don’t meet the same standard and they have spent a lot of money to invest to recreate themselves into the next best option and we hope that they have their day in the next 18 months,” Fabyan said.

With some building owners hoping to reinvent their properties, city leaders are discussing ideas for those struggling to keep the lights on. Options discussed include tearing distressed buildings down, opening them up for public use, or transforming them into residential buildings.

“These things are complicated rubrics to try to understand to convert, but it is definitely happening in other markets,” Senior Vice President of Economic Development for Charlotte Center City Partners James LaBar said.

LaBar used the former Duke Energy Headquarters near Bank of America Stadium as an example.

A project submission shows the possibility of converting the existing office space into a residential building with retail.

“I think we ought to do something. I think we can’t pretend that this is not happening to us, so we have to take a look at how we can help,” Graham said.

City leaders said they are in the very early stages of figuring out ways to bring life back into some of Charlotte’s most iconic office buildings. If left alone, city leaders say it could take as long as 2040 for the market to correct itself.

