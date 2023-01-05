Empty car found running sets off search for missing 19-year-old, California family says

A search is underway for a 19-year-old California man after his car was found running with the key in the ignition, his family said.

Damond Lazenby Jr.’s abandoned car was found “near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway in Concord” early on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to a Jan. 4 Facebook post from the Concord Police Department.

Lazenby, a resident of Pittsburg, California, “has not been seen or heard from since the night of his disappearance,” police said.

Since his disappearance, police said they have done an extensive search involving multiple agencies from different jurisdictions.

“We’re working closely with the Lazenby family and will continue our efforts to bring him home,” according to police.

Lazenby is described as standing 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, police said. He was “last seen wearing gray and black sweatpants.”

Police asked anyone who sees him or knows about his whereabouts to call 925-671-3333.

Concord is about 30 miles northeast of San Francisco.

