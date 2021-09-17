Empty desk array at UN spotlights lost learning in pandemic

·1 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — While world leaders converge on the U.N. headquarters next week, the coronavirus will be on the agenda — and a set of empty, backpack-draped chairs and desks will symbolize what the pandemic has done to education.

In front of the desks, a blackboard-like display will count the number of in-person class hours lost during the pandemic: over 1.8 trillion and growing, according to UNICEF, the U.N. children's arm. It arranged the installation, unveiled Friday, on the headquarters grounds to urge leaders to prioritize reopening schools.

“Next week, the United Nations will open its doors to delegations from around the world. But in many countries, the doors of schools will remain closed to children and young people,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement. “We are short-changing an entire generation."

UNICEF says about 131 million children have missed out on three-quarters of their in-person instruction since March 2020, and nearly 77 million of them have missed almost all of it.

Schools are still fully or partially closed in about 27% of countries, according to the agency.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • MacKenzie Scott dominates donations to racial equity

    Simmons, who leads Prairie View A&M University, thought she misheard the caller, so she asked for the amount to be repeated: “Five-Zero.” The donor this time was MacKenzie Scott, who has reset the philanthropic agenda for racial equity while barely saying a word. Similar stories of surprise have flooded in from across the country in the past year as colleges and nonprofits received unexpected gifts from Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett.

  • Miami-Dade schools to ease COVID quarantine protocols

    Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Friday that it will ease some of its quarantine protocols related to students and staff who are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

  • Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Algeria's longest-serving president dies

    The former president, whose decades-long rule sparked massive protests, has died aged 84.

  • EXPLAINER: Why World Bank is under fire over set of rankings

    Under fire for allegations that it bowed to pressure from China and other governments, the World Bank has dropped a popular report that ranked countries by how welcoming they are to businesses. The report is important to many companies and investors around the world: They use the World Bank’s “Doing Business” report to help decide where to invest money, open manufacturing plants or sell products. Eager to attract investment, countries around the world, especially developing economies, have sought to improve their rankings in the World Bank's report.

  • Probe found 'undue pressure' from World Bank leaders to boost China business rankings

    An investigation conducted by law firm Wilmerhale concluded that leaders of the World Bank applied "undue pressure" to secure changes aimed at improving China's ranking in the bank's "Doing Business 2018" and those of other countries in the 2020 report. The report cited "direct and indirect pressure" from senior staff in the office of then-World Bank President Jim Yong Kim to change the report's methodology to boost China's score, and said it likely occurred at his direction. It said it found that then-CEO Kristalina Georgieva, now the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, and a key adviser pressured staff to "make specific changes to China's data points" and boost its ranking, at a time when the bank was seeking China's support for a big capital increase.

  • Candidate Battles His Pro-Putin Look-Alikes in Russia’s Sham Elections

    via FacebookST. PETERSBURG—As Russia heads to the polls in what are expected to be the most corrupt parliamentary elections since Vladimir Putin came to power, one of the opposition candidates was out on the streets of St. Petersburg proving to people that he exists.“Look, here he is, the real Vishnevsky, not a fake one!” shrieked a local woman. She was part of a small group of people at Vladimirskaya metro station in St. Petersburg where a smiling, bearded man was holding court.Boris Vishnevsky

  • Bad for business: World Bank China rigging scandal rattles investors

    LONDON (Reuters) -Some investors and campaigners expressed dismay on Friday at revelations that World Bank leaders pressured staff to boost China's score in an influential report that ranks countries on how easy it is to do business there. They also said the World Bank's subsequent discontinuation of the "Doing Business" series of annual reports could make it harder for investors to assess where to put their money. An investigation by law firm WilmerHale https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16, at the request of the World Bank's ethics committee, found that World Bank chiefs including Kristalina Georgieva - now head of the International Monetary Fund - had applied "undue pressure" to boost China's scores in the "Doing Business 2018" report.

  • More immigrants to be US citizens with help from donation to Charlotte

    The money will help five Charlotte organizations assist residents through the citizenship process.

  • A Missouri cave with 1,000-year-old Native American artwork was auctioned off for $2.2 million, angering Indigenous leaders

    An unnamed bidder bought the land in a sale criticized by the Osage Nation, which said its ancestors were in the area for more than 1000 years.

  • Ex-Commissioner Barbara Jordan honored with exhibit at Florida Memorial University

    Florida Memorial University and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Barbara Jordan have been linked for years.

  • Anishinaabe Sculptor Jason Quigno Represents Contemporary American Indian Culture at ArtPrize

    Anishinaabe artist Jason Quigno installed his 7,000-pound sculpture on Thursday outside Grand Valley State University’s L.V. Eberhard Center as an entry in the bi-annual Artprize competition in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. ArtPrize is an open, independently organized international art competition that takes place for 18 days in Grand Rapids. ArtPrize is a bi-annual event that began in 2009 and attracts artists from around the world.

  • MPTF Expresses “Eternal Gratitude” To DGA & Directors Guild Foundation For 70 Years Of Support

    The Motion Picture & Television Fund is expressing its “eternal gratitude” to the DGA and the Directors Guild Foundation for their continuing support, which includes $5 million in donations over the past 20 years. “For 70 years, the DGA and Directors Guild Foundation have made MPTF their primary outside charity,” the MPTF said on Friday […]