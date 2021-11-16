An empty kayak was found in the Keys. Now the Coast Guard is looking for man with shark
The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday was searching for a man who was reported missing the day before after taking off on a kayak in the Lower Keys.
Brian McAuley, 43, who stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue shorts with a black stripe, according to the Coast Guard.
He was reported missing at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The Coast Guard said his yellow kayak was found overturned in the waters near Geiger Key, about five miles east of Key West.
The Coast Guard tweeted a photo of him holding up a bonnethead shark beneath blue skies with the water behind him.
“He sent it to his significant other earlier that day,” Petty Officer Nicole Groll, a Coast Guard spokeswoman, said of the photo. “He was fishing apparently.”
#UPDATE @USCG Sector #KeyWest is searching for this 43-year-old man. He is 5'11 and last scene in a grey t-shirt and blue shorts with a black stripe. If you have any information, call Sector Key West @ 305-292-8727. #SAR pic.twitter.com/RhAPG4GXkZ
— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 16, 2021
Anyone with information about McAuley is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Key West at 305-292-8727.
This is a developing story.