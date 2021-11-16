An empty kayak was found in the Keys. Now the Coast Guard is looking for man with shark

Gwen Filosa
·1 min read

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday was searching for a man who was reported missing the day before after taking off on a kayak in the Lower Keys.

Brian McAuley, 43, who stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue shorts with a black stripe, according to the Coast Guard.

He was reported missing at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The Coast Guard said his yellow kayak was found overturned in the waters near Geiger Key, about five miles east of Key West.

A man kayaking in the Florida Keys was reported missing Monday, the U.S. Coast guard said.
The Coast Guard tweeted a photo of him holding up a bonnethead shark beneath blue skies with the water behind him.

“He sent it to his significant other earlier that day,” Petty Officer Nicole Groll, a Coast Guard spokeswoman, said of the photo. “He was fishing apparently.”

Anyone with information about McAuley is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Key West at 305-292-8727.

This is a developing story.

