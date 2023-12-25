Empty life raft found in search for British tourist lost off Thai island

Rescue teams searching for missing Millie Young after diving boat Reggae Queen sank off the Surin Islands - ASIA PACIFIC PRESS

Thai navy rescue teams searching for a British woman who went missing when the diving boat she was on capsized have discovered an empty life raft.

Millie Young, a 57-year-old woman originally from Brighton, and Samniang Chaichana, 67, the diving boat’s cook, remained unaccounted for after a third day of search operations in the waters around the Surin Islands archipelago, where the boat sank in rough conditions.

Thai navy chiefs on Monday said a helicopter and dozens of ships have been monitoring the area, which lies around 35 miles from the Thai mainland, but have found no signs of the two women.

Millie Young was on a trip with family friends from Brighton visiting the Surin Islands archipelago in southern Thailand - ASIA PACIFIC PRESS

An inflatable life raft was found 20 nautical miles from where the ship sank, said Rear Admiral Pongmit Narongkul, Chief of Staff of the 3rd Naval Region. But it was empty.

“A navy patrol plane has been flying across the area to search for the two victims along with navy boats,” he said.

“The flight path search area has been expanded to the western area of the Surin Islands, with a radius of 15 nautical miles from the forecast point. The missing people have not been found but the search is continuing.”

Tourists after being rescued when their diving boat sank of the coast of a Thai island - ASIA PACIFIC PRESS

Several passengers, including Ms Young’s four travel companions, were pulled aboard a passing fishing boat and taken to safety - ASIA PACIFIC PRESS

Rescue teams searching for missing British tourist Millie Young - ASIA PACIFIC PRESS

Officials believe the pair may have been swept as far as 60 miles away from the point where the diving boat, called the Reggae Queen, sank.

Ms Young, an artist and teacher, has been living in Thailand since 2007, according to a social media account linked to her.

She had been traveling with friends Jo and Phillip Degregorio, and their two children Oska and Daisy, who are also British.

The boat was carrying 18 people when it encountered rough waves and began to take on water about four nautical miles from the Surin Island chain. It made a mayday call shortly before 9am and sank shortly after, according to officials.

Several passengers, including Ms Young’s four travel companions, were pulled aboard a passing fishing boat and taken to safety while Ms Young and Ms Chaichana were swept away.

Medics help a tourist after being rescued following the diving boat he was on sinking in rough seas - ASIA PACIFIC PRESS

The capsizing is one of several similar incidents involving tourist boats in southern Thailand since Friday, leading the authorities to crack down on small vessels going out in poor weather conditions.

In another case off Pattaya on Sunday, 27 foreign tourists were rescued when the boat they were on capsized suddenly after suffering damage from heavy waves.

The same day, another boat carrying 73 tourists, including three children and four crew members, capsized after encountering rough weather conditions. All passengers were rescued and brought safely to shore, but some suffered injuries.

Winter weather across Thailand has created strong winds and rough waves that contributed to the capsizings, authorities said.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to continue on the southwest coast of Thailand until Dec 28 and could hamper the search for Ms Young and Ms Chaichana.

