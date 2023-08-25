How empty nesters can try and adjust when their kids go off to college
For parents out there saying goodbye to their college-bound kids, this could be their first quiet weekend in years.
For parents out there saying goodbye to their college-bound kids, this could be their first quiet weekend in years.
Shop styles from Coach, Kate Spade and more.
The Aces are 30-4 with six more games to go.
Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter (now X) more than two years after he was banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot.
Commissioners of the two leagues will deliver expansion presentations in the coming days to officials from Washington State and Oregon State, sources tell Yahoo Sports.
After an attention-grabbing debate performance, Vivek Ramaswamy is under a more intense level of scrutiny. He's going to have to answer for major flip-flops on Mike Pence, Jan. 6 and Donald Trump.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
The Bucks star is eligible for an extension in a few weeks. He said he won't sign until next summer.
Neely Gracey opens up about scoring a Guinness World Record with her stroller.
'Best wallet ever': Super-slim and secure, this winner with 35,000 fans is a shoo-in!
You're a big kid now. It's time for a bougie big kid sleeping situation.
From forwarding chain emails to YouTube's "Skibidi Toilet," creepypasta seems to be a genre that evolves alongside the internet.
Rolex is expanding its retail footprint by acquiring Bucherer, one of Europe’s largest watch retailers and owner of the Tourneau chain here in the US.
At Wednesday's GOP debate, eight candidates took center stage — and some took issue with LGBTQ rights.
How many times can the Clippers keep running this back on the same hopes and wishes before deciding to pivot in another direction?
With a big-budget space exploration game debuting in days, indie spacefaring mainstay No Man's Sky continues to deepen its own world with no signs of slowing down. No Man's Sky is one of gaming's biggest unlikely success stories: After launching as a widespread letdown, the team at Hello Games dedicated themselves to steadily enriching the game's interstellar setting with free updates over the course of the last seven years.
EA Sports is set to release a new college football video game in 2024, but the compensation for stars like Heisman winner Caleb Williams still need to be ironed out.
An airplane believed to have been carrying Wagner Group private army head Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed northwest of Moscow on Wednesday evening. The 10 people on the passenger list were the 62-year-old Prigozhin, six senior Wagner Group officials and three crew members.
How to watch UFC Singapore: Holloway vs. the Korean Zombie, plus fight card details and start times.
As Amazon’s Prime Video gears up for its second year as the exclusive rights holder to NFL’s Thursday Night Football (TNF), the streaming service hopes to give fans a more enhanced viewing experience with a slew of new AI-driven features. During a demo with Prime Video executives, TechCrunch learned about the AI elements coming to TNF this season, as well as the first Black Friday NFL game and when viewers can expect HDR video quality.
Sit back, relax and enjoy your morning with these unbelievably delicious buttermilk pancakes. The post These are truly the perfect homemade buttermilk pancakes appeared first on In The Know.