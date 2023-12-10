Empty Stocking Fund, Dec. 10, 2023

Dec. 9—The Empty Stocking Fund is a longstanding project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.

Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Applications are now closed.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant's income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. Requests can be as much as $2,500 per household depending on the need.

2023 goal: $399,000.

This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services, Gerard's House and a private individual.

To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican's Empty Stocking Fund c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave., Suite 206. Donors can request to remain anonymous.

If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $500

Anonymous: $3,000

Anonymous: $25.77

Anonymous: $50

Anonymous: $103.09

Anonymous: $257.73

Anonymous: $5,154.64

Anonymous: $103.09

Anonymous: $100

Paul Lange: $1,030.93

Mary Anne and Bruce Larsen — In honor of Diane Hamamoto: $500

David and Lea Ann Layne: $500

Martha Lennihan and Paul Thayer: $500

Elmer and Judith Leslie: $103.09

Amy and Greg Lewis: $206.19

Livingry Foundation: $515.46

Hal Logsdon and Gordon Hawthorne: $500

Edmundo and Dora Lucero — In memory of Doreen Lucero Burch: $1,000

Luciano Lucky Varela for New Mexico — In memory of Luciano "Lucky" Varela and Christina Varela: $500

Meredith and Steve Machen: $200

Ann L. MacVicar: $50

Ron D Mandelbaum: $1,000

Geoffrey and Janet Marshall: $206.19

Lou and Kathleen Matta: $100

Ann and Tim Maxwell: $103.09

Jon McDonald: $20.62

William Menke: $100

Ralph L and Esther H Milnes: $1,000

Jan L. Moberg: $103.09

Andrew and Laura Montoya: $250

David and Joyce Mordhorst: $225

David and Donna Morrell: $515.46

Patricia and James McGrath Morris: $1,000

Katherine Nelson and Jerry Lee: $100

Katie and Jim Norton — In memory of Mary Brannen: $150

Nancy Noyes: $50

Cumulative total: $154,249.10