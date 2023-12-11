Empty Stocking Fund, Dec. 11, 2023

Dec. 10—The New Mexican

The Empty Stocking Fund is a longstanding project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.

Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Applications are now closed.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant's income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. Requests can be as much as $2,500 per household depending on the need.

2023 goal: $399,000.

This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services, Gerard's House and a private individual.

To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican's Empty Stocking Fund c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave., Suite 206. Donors can request to remain anonymous.

If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $103.09

Anonymous: $200

Anonymous: $100

Anonymous: $515.46

Anonymous: $257.73

Anonymous: $515.46

Anonymous: $50

Anonymous: $250

Anonymous: $35

Margery Odell: $100

Dale and Kay Oder: $200

Peter Lee Olson — In memory of Bruce Floyd 206.19

Janet and Carlos Ortiz — In memory of Laura Martinez: $500

Anna Ortiz Gurule: $100

Russell and Sandra Osterman: $200

Mac and Josie Ozelton: $51.55

Bill Patterson and Dennis McNabb: $100

Douglas Pfliger: $25

Giselle Piburn: $25.77

Jeff Pine and Tom Morris: $240

Cecilia Popp and Barak Wolff: $250

Kerry and Chris Quinn: $103.09

Peter Rachor — In honor of Gail Rachor: $250

Susan Radecki: $200

Thad and Diana Rasche: $154.64

Robert and Dixie Ray: $10

Lois and Bud Redding: $309.28

Joseph and Leta Regezi: $100

Laura Reich: $500

Loyd and Connie Reifel: $250

Larry and Joan Reinebach: $250

Louise A Rinn: $1,000

Yvonne and James Rogers: $250

Daniel and Alicia Romero: $100

Julia Rose: $1,000

Linda and Jim Ross: $309.28

Roger and Roberta Roybal — In memory of Benjie and Dolores Martinez: $206.19

Jon and Sandee Rudnick: $515.46

Cumulative total: $163,782.29