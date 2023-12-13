Empty Stocking Fund, Dec. 13, 2023

Dec. 12—The Empty Stocking Fund is a longstanding project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.

Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Applications are now closed.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant's income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. Requests can be as much as $2,500 per household depending on the need.

2023 goal: $399,000.

This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services, Gerard's House and a private individual.

To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican's Empty Stocking Fund c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave., Suite 206. Donors can request to remain anonymous.

If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $100

Anonymous: $200

Anonymous: $1,000

Anonymous: $500

Anonymous: $154.64

Anonymous: $50

Patti and John Ward: $103.09

Ward T. Russell: $250

Kimberly Washburn and Dann Kelehan: $206.19

Steven Weiner — In memory of Claire Weiner: $300

Laurie West: $100

William K. White and Anne H Collar: $1,000

Rollin Whitman: $412.37

Linda Williams: $100

Shelagh Wilmott and John R. Petersen: $100

Gordon and Judy Wilson — In honor of Ernie and Noel Kolak: $25.77

Jody and Rob Wilson: $1,000

Lisa Wilson and Robert Meyer: $200

Judy and Andy Winnegar: $103.09

Charlotte Wright: $26

Ellis Wright: $200

Robert G. Zaharty and Margaret J. Hartman: $500

Barbara Zickler: $500

Ellen Zieselman — In honor of Beth and George LeBron: $154.64

Linda Zingle: $100

Cumulative total: $179,377.56