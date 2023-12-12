Empty Stocking Fund hosting gift wrapping, giveaway

Dec. 12—CORBIN — The Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund will be holding their annual gift wrapping and gift giveaway at Immanuel Baptist Church this Friday, December 15, and Saturday, December 16, respectively.

The Empty Stocking Fund provides gifts and shoes to children in the Tri-County area. The program is directed by the Corbin Rotary Club and Rotary Club member Joe Caldwell.

This year, in conjunction with Walmart, the program has 110 bikes to give to children aged 6 through 8. The bikes will be given away on the basis of a lottery and the previous years winners (a child who won last year at the age of 6 will not be immediately eligible to receive a new one at the age of 7 in lieu of a child who has never received one).

Walmart also shops for shoes based on information given by parents who signed up. The shoes are then subsequently purchased by the Empty Stocking Fund.

The program operates on the generous donations of many throughout the community. Through Sunday, the total amount raised for the 2023 campaign was closing in on $23,000:

—$2,500 and Above — Walmart Store #1259 and Pratt's Landscaping LLC.

—$1,000 to $2,499 and Above — Patil Foundation Inc., Rotary International District 6740, American Freight Service, Insurance Service Center and Community Trust Bank.

—$500 to $999 — Rotary Club of Corbin, Two Great Friends of SEKESF, Davis Salvage, Joan Black, Jack T. Cloyd CPA, State Farm Agencies of Corbin, David and Brenda Birch, and Tri-County Storage.

—$250 to $499 — Sudhir and Shobhana Patel, Forcht Group, Hampton Inn Corbin, Wallen's Towing & Recovery, June Martin and Laura Clifton, William K. Champlin, Greg and Suzanne Razmus, and Rebecca Myers.

—$100 to $249 — Pam Razmus, Paul Jones, Joe and Lola Caldwell, Jerry and Helen Rickett, Mildred Burkhart, Marr & Miller Accounting, Linda Norwell, Mitchell Tax & Accounting, Steve Surmont, Pennington Wellness, Dylan Wallen, Marion Ed McNeel, Joan Barton, Brenda Carpenter Jones, Rhoda Woods, Corbin Flower Shop, George G. Shackleford, Harold Huddleston, Owens, Don and Judy Estep, Tipton & Tipton Law, Susan Levine Living Trust, Michael and Debra Haggard, Tri-County Liquor of Corbin, John and Donna Woods, The Forest Corp. (in memory of Dennis Lynch), Jen and Tom Shelton, and MC Griffith.

—$0 to $99 — Tim Bryant, Ronald Timperio, Frances Chadwell and Jerry R. Chadwell.

On Friday prior to the gift wrapping, Caldwell and other volunteers will be picking up all of the bicycles and toys at Walmart and transporting them to the church.

According to Caldwell, volunteers who will be wrapping gifts should arrive at Immanuel Baptist Church at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday evening. Caldwell also noted that pizza and drinks will be generously provided by Little Caesars and David's Steakhouse, so that eating dinner beforehand will not be a necessity.

On Saturday for the children's party and gift giveaway, those families who have registered with the Empty Stocking Fund should arrive at the church at approximately 10:45 a.m. Food will also be provided at this event.

Donations can be mailed to Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 1747 Corbin, KY 40702.

For more information, call 606-524-6475.